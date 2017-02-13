Miniature Linear Positioning Stage for Single and Multi-Axis Applications

It’s only 22.5mm wide and easily configurable in XY / XYZ combinations without adapter plates.

The L-402 compact linear stage is the newest addition to the suite of motion control solutions available from precision positioning systems industry leader PI (Physik Instrumente). Delivering performance and reliability at minimized cost, this affordable miniature linear positioner is well-suited for micromanipulation, test systems, and opto-mechanical alignment automation applications.

High Travel Accuracy, XY / XYZ Combinations

With a travel range of 1/2” (13mm) and velocity to 0.2”/second (5mm/sec), the L-402 delivers high accuracy and smooth motion for loads up to 1lb with minimum incremental motion and repeatability down to 0.5 microns. The closed-loop version provides encoder resolution of 0.12 microns.  Long service life and excellent guiding accuracy with minimum backlash are guaranteed by creep-free crossed roller bearings. The clever stage design allows for XY and XYZ stack configurations without the need for adapter plates.  For vacuum-applications, special versions to 10-6 hPa are available.

Which Motor Do You Need?

The stage comes with the choice of two direct-drive motors, a DC servo motor with closed-loop encoder and 2-phase stepper motor. Other encoder options for OEMs are also available.

Noncontact, optical limit switches and reference point switches with direction sensing in the middle of the travel range simplify use in automation tasks.

Specifications, Datasheet, More Information

http://www.pi-usa.us/products/Compact_Positioning_Stages/index.php#L402

Standard and Custom

PI has over 4 decades of experience providing in-house engineered precision motion control solutions, and can quickly modify existing product designs or provide a fully customized OEM part to fit the exact requirements of the customer’s application. 

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

3D Optical Profiling

Donald K. Cohen, Ph.D., founder of Michigan Metrology, talks to AZoM.com about the history of 3D optical profiling, it's development and industry applications.

3D Optical Profiling

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

As materials approach the nanoscale, quantum phenomena in thermal and electrical conductivities become important. The Hall effect and Seebeck effect play an important role in the probing of these materials and are currently the subject of intense research.

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers

AZoM spoke to Dr. Ralph Mennicke, the CEO of Proceq, about their new IoT enabled, wireless, portable hardness tester - the Equotip Live - and the many benefits it can deliver to manufacturers and researchers.

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers
Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

The FMA1700A/1800A Series electronic gas mass flow meters measure the flow of a variety of gases from 10 SCCM up to 1000 SLM. The FMA1700A/1800A uses heat transfer through a heated tube to measure molecular gas flow rate, and provides measurement of direct gas mass flow rate without compensating for differences in gas pressure or temperature (within stated limits).

From Omega Engineering Ltd

More Content from PI (Physik Instrumente) LP

See all content from PI (Physik Instrumente) LP