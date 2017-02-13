3MHz Chopper Op Amps from STMicroelectronics Feature Rail-to-Rail Input and Output in Tiny Footprint

The TSZ182 dual precision op amp from STMicroelectronics combines low and extremely temperature-stable input-offset voltage with the added advantages of a 3MHz gain-bandwidth, rail-to-rail inputs and outputs, and ultra-small 2mm x 2mm DFN8 or Mini-SO8 package options.

Complementing ST’s popular conventional op amps, the chopper-stabilized TSZ182 enables superior precision in instruments like body-signal monitors, blood-glucose meters, industrial sensors, factory automation, and low-side current sensing.

The offset voltage of 25µV at 25°C enables high measurement resolution and accuracy without external trimming components, saving board space and the need for adjustments during production. Moreover, offset drift less than 100nV/°C maintains accuracy over a wide temperature range and saves periodic auto-recalibration thereby simplifying design and enhancing convenience for end users.

Operating from a 2.2V-5.5V supply and providing rail-to-rail inputs and outputs – a competitive advantage over some other precision op amps - the TSZ182 maximizes utilization of available dynamic range. The gain-bandwidth of 3MHz ensures consistent frequency response over a wide range, and the maximum operating current of just 1mA at 5V helps maximize runtime of battery-powered devices.

The extended operating-temperature range of -40°C to 125°C enables use in harsh outdoor or industrial environments. Automotive-qualified variants (TSZ1821IYST) will also be available next month for precision sensor-signal conditioning in equipment ranging from simple wiper modules or climate controls to autonomous-driving systems.

The TSZ182 is in production now in the Mini-SO8 or DFN8 2mm x 2mm package, priced from $0.97 for orders of 1000 units.

For further information please visit www.st.com/tsz182-pr