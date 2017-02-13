3MHz Chopper Op Amps from STMicroelectronics Feature Rail-to-Rail Input and Output in Tiny Footprint

The TSZ182 dual precision op amp from STMicroelectronics combines low and extremely temperature-stable input-offset voltage with the added advantages of a 3MHz gain-bandwidth, rail-to-rail inputs and outputs, and ultra-small 2mm x 2mm DFN8 or Mini-SO8 package options.

Related Stories

Complementing ST’s popular conventional op amps, the chopper-stabilized TSZ182 enables superior precision in instruments like body-signal monitors, blood-glucose meters, industrial sensors, factory automation, and low-side current sensing.

The offset voltage of 25µV at 25°C enables high measurement resolution and accuracy without external trimming components, saving board space and the need for adjustments during production. Moreover, offset drift less than 100nV/°C maintains accuracy over a wide temperature range and saves periodic auto-recalibration thereby simplifying design and enhancing convenience for end users.

Operating from a 2.2V-5.5V supply and providing rail-to-rail inputs and outputs – a competitive advantage over some other precision op amps - the TSZ182 maximizes utilization of available dynamic range. The gain-bandwidth of 3MHz ensures consistent frequency response over a wide range, and the maximum operating current of just 1mA at 5V helps maximize runtime of battery-powered devices.

The extended operating-temperature range of -40°C to 125°C enables use in harsh outdoor or industrial environments. Automotive-qualified variants (TSZ1821IYST) will also be available next month for precision sensor-signal conditioning in equipment ranging from simple wiper modules or climate controls to autonomous-driving systems.

The TSZ182 is in production now in the Mini-SO8 or DFN8 2mm x 2mm package, priced from $0.97 for orders of 1000 units.

For further information please visit www.st.com/tsz182-pr

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

3D Optical Profiling

Donald K. Cohen, Ph.D., founder of Michigan Metrology, talks to AZoM.com about the history of 3D optical profiling, it's development and industry applications.

3D Optical Profiling

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

As materials approach the nanoscale, quantum phenomena in thermal and electrical conductivities become important. The Hall effect and Seebeck effect play an important role in the probing of these materials and are currently the subject of intense research.

Understanding the Hall and Seebeck Effect

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers

AZoM spoke to Dr. Ralph Mennicke, the CEO of Proceq, about their new IoT enabled, wireless, portable hardness tester - the Equotip Live - and the many benefits it can deliver to manufacturers and researchers.

Delivering the Internet of Things to Manufacturers
Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

Reading Gas Mass Flow with the Gas Mass Flowmeters

The FMA1700A/1800A Series electronic gas mass flow meters measure the flow of a variety of gases from 10 SCCM up to 1000 SLM. The FMA1700A/1800A uses heat transfer through a heated tube to measure molecular gas flow rate, and provides measurement of direct gas mass flow rate without compensating for differences in gas pressure or temperature (within stated limits).

From Omega Engineering Ltd

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »