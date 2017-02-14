Exar Launches AEC-Q100 Qualified Family of 40V PoL Regulators

Exar Corporation (NYSE: EXAR), a leading supplier of analog and mixed-signal application specific technology solutions serving the industrial, infrastructure, automotive and audio/video markets, today announced a new AEC-Q100 qualified family of 40V switching regulators for automotive applications such as infotainment head units and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

3A/5A/8A DC/DC buck regulators simplify system design in automotive applications

Pin compatible regulators allow one PCB to fulfill multiple load requirements

5mm x 5mm QFN package with wettable flanks meets optical inspection standards for automotive applications

The XR76203-Q, XR76205-Q and XR76208-Q are 3A/5A/8A synchronous step-down regulators designed to provide a wide 5.5V to 40V input voltage range and an adjustable output voltage down to 0.6V while providing excellent transient response and output accuracy over the entire voltage range. In addition, the XR76208-Q is the highest current (8A), fully synchronous, 40V regulator on the market that offers AEC-Q100 qualification.

The XR76203/5/8-Q family features Exar's proprietary emulated current mode Constant On-Time (COT) control loop. It provides fast transient response with ceramic output capacitors and excellent line and load regulation while simplifying system design. The family also offers a host of supervisory and protection features for proper sequencing, safe operation under abnormal operating conditions and light load operation.

This 40V regulator family has met the AEC-Q100 qualification requirements for Temperature Grade 1

(-40°C to 125°C), HBM ESD Class Level 2 and CDM ESD Class Level C4B. In addition, the automotive grade DC/DC buck regulators are offered in a 5mm x 5mm QFN with wettable flanks allowing for 100% automatic optical inspection of solder wetting post-assembly.

After the success of our XRP76203/05/08 in after-market car infotainment systems, the AEC-Q100 qualification allows us to expand into the automotive OEM market. Today’s introduction of the AEC-Q100 qualified 40V regulator family illustrates Exar’s commitment to providing high-performance, high-quality products for the automotive industry. Tuomas Hollman, Exar’s vice president, power management products.

Pricing and Availability:

The XR76205-Q is available now in a RoHS compliant, green/halogen free, space-saving 5mm x 5mm, 30-pin QFN package with wettable flanks. Pricing starts at $3.45 in quantities of 1,000. The XR76203-Q and XR76208-Q will be available later this quarter. For more information, visit

www.exar.com/xr76205-q.