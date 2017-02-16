Peak Scientific Launches Initiative To Reconnect With Lost Generators

Peak Scientific, a global leader in gas generation for the laboratory sector, has launched a new initiative to update its national register of what is a considerable install base of gas generators across North America. The UK based manufacturer, now with a sizeable MA. based US operation employing 50 people directly across the country, is on a drive to reconnect with end-users of their gas generators that may have previously been sold into North America through third party vendors.

It is estimated that many hundreds of unregistered Peak generators are in laboratories across the US and are unlikely to be benefiting from direct Peak maintenance and after-sales care. An ‘unregistered’ generator is any generator which has not had its unique serial number and manufacturer warranty registered via the Peak Scientific website.

The company is running a promotional incentive to encourage users to register their Peak generators, with a gift voucher and monthly prize draw entry for the owners of any ‘lost generators’ that are found. Customers who register a qualified serial number at www.peakscientific.com/findme will receive a $35 Amazon voucher and be entered into a monthly prize draw to win an Amazon Echo. ‘Finders’ can also then take advantage of a promotional offer giving them ‘15 months for the price of 12’ on their first year with a Peak Protected service contract, on any generators they have not currently covered by Peak service.

We are very excited about this initiative. Reconnecting with these generators will allow us to provide the exceptional on-site customer service that Peak is renowned for and keep our customers’ generators operating at their best.

Billy Myers, Chief Commercial Officer

The Lost & Found initiative will run until end of June. For more details, visit the company website at www.peakscientific.com/findme

