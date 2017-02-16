Arkema opens the door to the world of “extreme materials”

The website is much more visually rich than previous versions, with new animation and video.

Today’s users demand more than just tables of data. Our website now tells rich stories in an interactive way. It’s the next best thing to sitting and chatting with the user. Erwoan Pezron, global president for Arkema’s Technical Polymers.

A secondary theme of the website is “Let’s run together™”. This is an inviting call to action, where Arkema asks the user to engage with its Technical Polymers business.