Lucideon to Host Alternative Uses for Bricks in Structural Work Webinar

Lucideon, the international materials development and commercialization organization, is hosting a webinar, ‘Alternative Uses for Bricks in Structural Work: Moving Beyond Thin Brick’ on 16 March 2017, 10am (EST)/3pm (GMT).

Hosted by Dr Geoff Edgell, director and principal construction consultant at Lucideon, the webinar will focus on the need for the diversification of brick applications to ensure the sustainability of the brick manufacturing industry.

The brick manufacturing industry is of great importance to construction as a whole, but the use of bricks has become fairly standard and limited. In the US at present, the focus is on supplying thin brick to act as a veneer to buildings. Geoff Edgell

Lucideon provides materials development, testing and consultancy services to a wide range of industries, including construction. The construction team at Lucideon operates from dedicated testing facilities, complete with large- scale structural testing rigs, innovative analytical technologies and customized rigs that can provide tailored testing options.

In order to ensure the sustainability of the brick manufacturing industry, brick applications need to be diversified and broadened. During the webinar, I will draw upon examples of research performed in the 1980’s and applications more common in the UK, to illustrate how they could be used to generate new opportunities. Geoff Edgell

To find out more and/to register for the webinar, visit www.lucideon.com/brick-webinar.

Information about Lucideon’s construction services can be found at www.lucideon.com/construction.