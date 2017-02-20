Automation of Measurement Series For Particle Size Measurement!

Worldwide the Laser Particle Sizer ANALYSETTE 22 ensures precise determination of particle size distributions in an extremely wide measuring range of 0.01 – 2100 µm – in production and quality control as well as in research and development. Benefit from decisive advantages: extremely simple operation and short analysis times for consistently reproducible and reliable results.

AutoSampler

Ideal for efficient automation of measurement series: The practical AutoSampler provides automatic sample feeding as a simple attachment for the wet dispersion unit of the ANALYSETTE 22.

Work completely independently, right from the start

26 positions for 40 ml standard containers

Reliable complete sample feeding due to tilt function and programmable rinsing function with a strong spray jet

Automatic assignment of the position and measuring result by means the software

All function sequences, such as the dispersion and measurement duration, can be specified for each position separately and can be saved a SOP standard list

Practical Home button for automatically returning to position 1

How it works: The FRITSCH AutoSampler can simply be placed on top of the wet dispersion unit and is immediately ready for use. And after use, removing it is just as easy – simply lift it off. For fast, smooth work processes.

For most samples wet dispersion represents the ideal method for perfect dispersion. Therefore the samples are feed into a closed liquid circulation system. An integrated and freely programmable ultrasonic emitter ensures fast and extremely efficient degradation of the agglomerates – precisely adapted to each sample. Due to the integrated water connection, the wet dispersion unit can be automatically cleaned and refilled with new, clean liquid after each measurement. And is quickly ready again for the next measurement.

