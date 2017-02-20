Metrohm USA Announces 5th Annual Young Chemist Award Winner

Metrohm USA is pleased to announce the winner of its 2017 Young Chemist Award, Aldin Malkoc. Aldin is completing his graduate work at Arizona State University where he works under the supervision of Professor Michael Caplan, Chair of the Biomedical Engineering Department, and Assistant Professor Jeffrey LaBelle.

Aldin’s research focuses on cooperative, DNA-based molecular elements for electrochemical biosensors. This rapid, point-of-care, low-cost and highly specific method of genetic mutation detection is an entirely new technology that has the potential to have a significant impact in health care, especially for developing countries and underrepresented clinics where low cost and rapid treatment are important. Aldin’s work impacts the existing field by developing a new gold standard for molecular recognition.

We are very proud to celebrate the 5th anniversary of our Young Chemist Award this year.  We take giving back to the scientific community very seriously and are pleased to recognize the efforts of chemists that are just starting their career. These researchers have demonstrated extraordinary vision and make a true difference in the world with their area of work. At only 22, Aldin is our youngest winner yet.

Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA

Metrohm USA has donated more than $50,000 over the last 5 years to support the advancement of science. Aldin will accept his award and present a short overview of his work at Metrohm’s on-booth event at Pittcon 2017 on March 7 at 3 pm.

The Young Chemist Award is open to all undergraduate, graduate, post-graduate and doctorate students residing and studying in the U.S. and Canada, who are performing novel research in the fields of titration, ion chromatography, spectroscopy and electrochemistry. For more details, visit our website: youngchemistaward.metrohmusa.com.

Metrohm offers a complete line of analytical laboratory and process systems for titration, ion chromatography, electrochemistry and spectroscopy. From routine moisture analysis to sophisticated quantification, we are ready to help you develop your method and configure the optimum system. Move your analysis from the lab to the production line with our dedicated process analyzers. At Metrohm we provide systems that find solutions. www.metrohm.com

