ALTANA Acquires Landa Metallography Technology

The Landa Group and ALTANA AG today announced that ALTANA has acquired Landa's Metallography technology. First unveiled by Landa at the Drupa printing exhibition in June, 2016, this novel technology for producing metallized graphics is a sustainable alternative to foil-transfer processes, enabling metallization graphics at up to half the cost of conventional foil stamping.

Landa will progressively transfer the remaining development and engineering work to ALTANA's ACTEGA Coatings & Sealants division, who will be bringing the Metallography technology to market in the coming years.

We are excited about this acquisition, which opens up new growth opportunities for ALTANA and strengthens our position as a leading solution provider for the printing industry. We are looking forward to our continued close and trustful cooperation with Landa as we prepare to bring this promising technology to market. Martin Babilas, CEO, ALTANA

Dr. Roland Peter, President of the ALTANA division ACTEGA Coatings & Sealants, added: "Landa's Metallography technology has the potential to become a sustainable mainstream technology for metallization graphics, supplanting foiltransfer in applications such as labels and folding cartons." The novel Metallography technology is both economically attractive and environmentally sustainable, saving a significant amount of material, cost and production time compared to the conventional cold foil and hot foil stamping technology.

We are delighted that ALTANA has embraced our zero-waste Nano-Metallography® technology, for there can be no better owner for this business than ALTANA. As an innovative partner of its customers ALTANA has a wealth of experience and know-how in graphic arts. Benny Landa, Chairman of the Landa Group



Mr. Landa added: "This transaction is also a testament to the outstanding collaboration between Landa and ALTANA, which is also our partner in Landa Digital Printing. It will enable Landa to focus on Nanography®, our breakthrough digital printing technology, while ALTANA takes over the final development work and commercialization of our Metallography technology."

The further development work, as well as sales and distribution, will be steered by ACTEGA Metal Print GmbH based in Lehrte near Hanover, Germany. Jan Franz Allerkamp, who has been with ALTANA since 2010, was named Managing Director of this newly founded ALTANA company.

Find more information in a video animation of the novel metallography technology.

