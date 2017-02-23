Ambrell Unveils Two-Year Standard Equipment Warranty

New EASYHEAT and EKOHEAT systems now backed by an industry-leading warranty.

Ambrell Corporation, a leading global manufacturer of innovative induction heating solutions, is pleased to offer customers a two-year warranty for all Ambrell-manufactured equipment. Ambrell EASYHEATTM and EKOHEATÂ® induction heating systems will now include a two-year parts and labor warranty.

EASYHEAT and EKOHEAT systems are known in the marketplace for their quality and dependability. Ambrell stands behind its reputation and manufactures an industry-leading product because of the following:

A Lean Six Sigma Program drives continuous improvement and high product quality.

A quality culture where people are trained and rewarded for great quality.

30-years of experience with manufacturing and field service and 10,000 induction systems delivered; many have been in service for over twenty years.

Customers who are interested in a warranty beyond the new standard two-year period can extend the warranty coverage for up to five years as part of the Ambrell SmartCARE Service offering. SmartCARE Services include extended warranties, comprehensive preventative maintenance, and customized equipment training programs. These programs offer peace-of-mind and enables customers to get the most out of their induction heating systems.

Ambrell is proud of our products, technology and services and we feel that a longer warranty period demonstrates our commitment to quality. Our manufacturing customers face many problems and challenges on a daily basis. Ambrell is here to make sure that induction heating of their manufactured parts is not one of those problems. Tony Mazzullo, President and CEO of Ambrell Corporation.

The two-year warranty is included at no additional charge with an Ambrell induction solution purchase. To learn more about Ambrell products and services, visit www.ambrell.com or call +1 585 889 9000.

