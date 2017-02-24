Hiden Analytical Gas Analysers at Pittcon 2017 Visit us on Booth 1722

Hiden Analytical are exhibiting their latest laboratory gas analysers at Pittcon 2017, 5th - 9th March, Chicago, Illinois, USA. On display will be their latest HPR-20 systems for direct real-time analysis, quantification and control of gas related processes ranging in pressure from 100 mbar to 50 bar.

The HPR-20 bench-top mass spectrometer system is coupled to the user process by an integral robust, flexible, quartz-lined heated capillary with sample consumption rate as low as 1 mL/min and response time as low as 150 milliseconds. Process interface options enable analyses through the very broad pressure regime and are suited to diverse application areas including catalysis studies, off-gas analysis, measurement of dissolved species, multi-stream monitoring of gas feed and process exhaust lines (up to 80 individual gas streams) and process/thermal reaction studies.

System operation, calibration, data acquisition and display are fully automated, with full manual control selectable when required by the researcher. Integral I/O’s permit import of external data, such as temperature and weight, for integration with the mass spectral display and output of process detail for process control functions.

For full details visit our Booth 1722 at Pittcon 2017, or contact Hiden Analytical at [email protected] or visit our website at www.HidenAnalytical.com.