Metrohm USA Breaks Ground on New $20 Million Facility in Florida

On February 24, 2017, Metrohm USA broke ground on its new North American headquarters located in Riverview, Florida. Scheduled to be completed in early 2018, this nearly $20 million dollar facility will boast state-of-the-art laboratory and training facilities for Metrohm’s growing employee and customer-base.

Metrohm is one of the world’s most trusted manufacturers of high-precision instruments for chemical analysis. Founded in 1943 in Herisau, Switzerland, Metrohm operates in more than 80 countries with its own subsidiaries and exclusive distributors. Metrohm USA is Metrohm’s largest subsidiary, employing 250 people across the U.S., Canada and Mexico.

In addition to its new headquarters in Florida, Metrohm USA is also moving the operations of its satellite office in Houston to a larger space and will open a new location in Southern California this year.

We moved to Florida in 2009 and have already outgrown our current 55,000 sq. ft. building. I am very excited to offer our customers, field teams and local employees a new facility that will support our growth for years to come. Together with our new offices in Houston and California, we are bringing Metrohm’s market-leading technologies closer to our customers at a time where other companies in our industry outsource parts of their operations abroad. Edward Colihan, President and CEO of Metrohm USA.

Metrohm offers a complete line of analytical laboratory and process systems for titration, ion chromatography, electrochemistry and spectroscopy. From routine moisture analysis to sophisticated quantification, we are ready to help you develop your method and configure the optimum system. Move your analysis from the lab to the production line with our dedicated process analyzers. At Metrohm we provide systems that find solutions. www.metrohm.com