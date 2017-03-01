Analytik are Pleased to Announce their Appointment as Exclusive Distributors for NeoSpectra, part of Si-Ware Systems, to provide OEM FT-NIR Spectral Sensors to the UK & Ireland

Analytik, leading suppliers of innovative analytical instrumentation, are pleased to announce their appointment as exclusive distributors for the NeoSpectra range of low cost, miniaturised, OEM FT-NIR spectral sensors. NeoSpectra™, a Si-Ware Systems company, is based in California, USA.

Analytik has been appointed as the exclusive distributors in the UK & Ireland for the NeoSpectra™ range of low cost, miniaturised, OEM FT-NIR spectral sensors. These are based on Micro Electro Mechanical Systems (MEMS) technology developed by Si-Ware Systems (SWS), an independent fabless semiconductor company that is fostering silicon innovation. The spectral sensors read the input light and generate the corresponding spectral response with different wide Near InfraRed (NIR) spectral ranges between 1,150 nm and 2,500 nm. NeoSpectra™'s unique features can enable new uses for material composition analysis and identification in broad range of applications areas.

For analysis anywhere, NeoSpectra™ sensors are compact and low cost Fourier Transform Near InfraRed (FT-NIR) spectrometers. They provide the same functionality as standard benchtop FT-IR spectrometer instruments delivering quantification and identification of materials by measuring their spectral response. NeoSpectra™ sensors enable NIR spectroscopy for field and inline industrial applications. There are NeoSpectra Micro products in development to provide NIR at the consumer electronics level for portable devices and even wearable technology. For potential users of NeoSpectra™ technology, the company offers evaluation units and development kits to assess the spectral sensor’s suitability to your unique application.

Talking about their partnership with Analytik, Scott Smyser, Executive VP, Worldwide Marketing & Business Development, said “Si-Ware is happy to have partnered with Analytik for distribution of its NeoSpectra™ products in the UK. They have a deep knowledge of spectroscopy and know how to sell solutions. This is the type of partner Si-Ware needs for NeoSpectra™, which is enabling new applications for NIR spectroscopy.” Analytik's Managing Director, Ian Laidlaw, is equally excited about adding Si-Ware’s NeoSpectra™ to the range of spectroscopy solutions.

This complements our miniature, handheld and portable molecular spectroscopy products from market leaders including Agilent, ASD, Ocean Optics and SciAps. While being an offering to some of our users who develop their own individual systems, we also see this as a growth opportunity for Analytik as we move in to the OEM market. Analytik’s team has many years of experience in the miniature, handheld and portable molecular business and we hope to exploit this knowledge to help secure new markets for both ourselves and NeoSpectra™.

To find out more about the optical sensor technology from NeoSpectra, visit Analytik's products pages by clicking here.