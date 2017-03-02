B&W Tek Announces i-Raman Pro ST

B&W Tek, a mobile spectroscopy solutions company that delivers lab quality Raman, LIBS, UV-Vis and NIR solutions through user-friendly mobile platforms, is excited to introduce our breakthrough system, the i-Raman® Pro ST high throughput portable Raman spectrometer.

Using B&W Tek’s patent pending See_Through™ technology, this system dramatically enhances the Raman signature of the content, allowing for identification of materials inside visually opaque containers such as white plastic bottles and paper envelopes. The large sampling area significantly improves analysis reproducibility for heterogeneous samples and the minimized power density facilitates the measurement of darker materials that would be susceptible to photo damage under conventional Raman spectroscopy.

This system is capable of measuring through a variety of materials. Some of these include clear or semi-transparent containers, white and red plastics, pill coatings, yellow and manila colored paper, white packaging envelopes and glass.

Similar to the i-Raman Pro, the i-Raman Pro ST is a fully integrated system with a built-in tablet computer preinstalled with BWSpec® Mobile, an intuitive software that allows for material identification and real-time predictions. This system has a variety of sampling accessories and a battery option that allows users to perform research grade Raman capabilities wherever needed, in the lab or in the field.

Specialized sampling kits can be used to take advantage of the high throughput design to address different application needs, including microscopy and stand-off Raman. This flexibility combined with its portability makes the i-Raman Pro ST an ideal tool for a variety of applications, from QC to demanding research.

The public unveiling of the i-Raman Pro ST will take place at Pittcon in Chicago from March 6 through March 9. Live demonstrations of the technology will be available at booth #1220 throughout the week and during a Live Demo Session in Demo Area 1 on Tuesday, March 7 at noon.

To learn more about Pittcon or to schedule a meeting on the show floor, click here.