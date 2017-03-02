Posted in | Materials Analysis

Viavi Solutions Announces Fit-For-Purpose Accessories for MicroNIR Pro â„¢

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: VIAV) today announced its latest suite of innovative accessories to the MicroNIR family of products.

The accessories work in conjunction with the MicroNIR OnSite (update link) which is an excellent handheld analyzer for NIR applications. The accessories and MicroNIR family of spectrometers will be on display at the PITTCON Conference and Exposition 2017 (booth 923), March 5 – 9. The suite includes:

  • MicroNIR Transmission Fixture – a compact fixture for the transmission analysis of liquids or thin filters/films.
  • MicroNIR Side View Vial Holder – designed to easily and reproducibly measure a wide variety of powders and materials with small particle sizes.
  • MicroNIR Sample Spinner – a sample accessory designed to measure large particle size materials and/or heterogeneous samples such as feed, forage and grains.
  • MicroNIR Tablet Probe – an easy to use probe attachment for testing of pharmaceutical tablets, small volume samples, or single grains.

Viavi is excited to offer a new variety of innovative sampling accessories for MicroNIR systems. Scientist and engineers can now take process monitoring and material analysis out of the post-production laboratory for more efficient in field analysis.

Chris Pederson, Product Line Manager (MicroNIR) at Viavi Solutions

These MicroNIR accessories are the latest addition to the MicroNIR product family with includes the  MicroNIR OnSite and MicroNIR PAT  which offer real-time results for analysis of manufacturing processes. Industry applications include pharmaceutical manufacturing, food and feed manufacturing and industrial processing.  

