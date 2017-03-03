Axalta's Automotive Coating System Development to be Presented at PITTCON Conference and Expo 2017

Dr. Chen Ling, Senior Scientist at Axalta Coating Systems, a leading global supplier of liquid and powder coatings, will present new developments in the detection and characterization of chemical molecule migrations in multi-layer automotive coatings at the PITTCON Conference and Expo 2017. Dr. Ling’s presentation titled, Application of ATR-FTIR Microspectroscopy in Understanding Interlayer Migration of Automotive Coatings, is at 10 a.m. on March 8, on the Exposition Floor, Section 2030, Aisle 2500-2600, at McCormick Place in Chicago, Illinois.

Dr. Ling’s presentation will explore the new method she and her team have developed to better understand the chemical migration in a wet-on-wet coating process. Automotive coatings typically consist of multiple layers, individually sprayed and dried before another layer is applied. However, in a wet-on-wet coating process, a second layer is applied before the first layer is dry, and multiple layers are dried with a single bake, which can result in reduced energy consumption and increased manufacturing productivity.

“Our new method allows us to really zoom in to track and characterize the chemical migrations across the multiple coating layers produced in the wet-on-wet process. Specifically, we can characterize migrations of chemical molecules at a high resolution of about two micrometers, which is about one hundredth the width of a human hair,” said Dr. Ling. “Results from our tests can help us to better understand the relationship between the chemical migration and the overall coating appearance, which can lead to the development of improved coatings and coating processes for our customers.”

“Axalta is committed to meeting customers’ needs through technical development and innovation,” said Dr. Brian Priore, Research Manager for Analytical and Weathering Technologies, Axalta Coating Systems. “Analytical technology is one of Axalta’s core strengths that enables us to explore new areas to improve products and services. The developments by Dr. Ling and her team are examples of Axalta’s commitment to meet customers’ needs by supporting the continued growth of highly productive and more environmentally sustainable processes with reduced energy consumption like wet-on-wet coating applications.”

PITTCON attracts researchers and experts in laboratory sciences from industry, academic and government institutions around the globe and will take place March 5-9, 2017. For more information, visit www.pittcon.org.

Source: http://www.axaltacs.com/