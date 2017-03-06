Ellutia Chromatography Solutions Launches 500 Series at Pittcon 2017

Ellutia Chromatography Solutions, the world-renowned gas chromatography instruments and solutions company, will officially unveil its 500 Series range of instruments at Pittcon 2017 in Chicago, Illinois, USA. The 500 Series Gas Chromatograph is an exciting new concept in gas chromatography, with the ability to perform conventional and fast gas chromatography with an air blown oven, and Ultra-Fast Chromatography with directly heated columns.

Ultra Fast Gas Chromatography (UFGC) is both an advancement of the technology and method of typical GC, itself a core technique for chemical analysis in analytical laboratories worldwide. In ultra-fast mode, metal capillary columns are directly resistively heated, allowing a number of benefits including greatly increased ramp rates and upper temperature limits, as well as decreased cool down times and reduced energy consumption.

All of this combines to reduce cycle times by up to 10 times, whilst only using a fraction of the energy a conventional GC would require.

As well as the 500 Series, Ellutia will also have the compact 200 series GC and the 800 Series TEA (A highly sensitive chemiluminescence detector for nitro, nitroso and nitrogen containing compounds), on display at Pittcon, which allow customers to detect a wide array of compounds in a broad range of applications.

We are thrilled to be able to present the new 500 Series at Pittcon. When operating in conventional GC mode, the 500 series uses its compact air blown oven and patented low energy heat recovery heating system to deliver industry standard performance whilst greatly reducing energy consumption for chromatographers. We are pleased to take our technology to the next stage and be able to offer our customers the opportunity to perform ultra fast GC. Pittcon is always such a worthwhile experience where we can meet with many industry experts and discuss the wide range of challenges involved in providing innovative chromatography instruments to a broad range of markets from education and brewing, to materials testing and forensics. We look forward to engaging with industry peers and having constructive discussion. Philip James, Managing Director at Ellutia

Pittcon is the world’s leading annual conference and exposition on laboratory science. Pittcon attracts attendees from industry, academia and government from over 90 countries worldwide. Having grown beyond its roots in analytical chemistry and spectroscopy, Pittcon has evolved into an event that now also serves a diverse constituency encompassing life sciences, pharmaceutical discovery and QA, food safety, environmental, bioterrorism and other emerging markets.

Based in Ely, Cambridgeshire, UK, Ellutia (Formerly Cambridge Scientific Instruments Ltd) has been developing and manufacturing chromatography instrumentation and providing gas chromatography solutions for over 20 years. Ellutia also specialises in the customisation of these products, collaborating closely with customers to produce, install and support systems to fit their exact requirements. Ellutia has regional offices in both the USA and Germany as well as distributors around the world.

To learn more about Ellutia visit www.ellutia.com , call us at +44 (0) 1353 669916 or email us at [email protected]