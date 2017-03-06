New Webinar Discusses Using DSC to Determine Specific Heat Capacity

Accurately determining a substance’s specific heat capacity is key for improving processing techniques such as injection molding, spray drying, or crystallization. A new, free webinar from METTLER TOLEDO describes how differential scanning calorimetry (DSC) can be used to quickly and reliably determine this important material aspect.

METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to present a new on-demand webinar entitled Specific Heat Capacity Determination. The webinar details the basics of specific heat capacity, how DSC is used to determine this important temperature-dependent property, and offers tips and tricks for obtaining reliable results.

Knowledge of a material's specific heat capacity is critical when determining its suitability for different applications and environments, including the safety analysis of chemical reactors and reactor design. DSC is often chosen for the determination of this thermal property because, when properly applied, it can deliver high accuracy in a relatively short time period. Samples are also easy to prepare and equipment is readily available.

The free presentation covers the advantages and disadvantages of six different specific heat capacity determination methods, including direct, sapphire, IsoStep®, and steady-state. The webinar also explains how to deal with so-called non-reversing effects that can superimpose themselves on a specific heat curve.

The English-language presentation launches the leading lab technology company’s year-long materials characterization series. Future installments will include topics such as dynamic mechanical analysis (DMA), glass transition point, and thermoplastics.

Register for this free webinar to learn more about how DSC is successfully used for Specific Heat Capacity Determination.

