New Energy-Dispersive X-ray Fluorescence Spectrometer Enables Rapid Elemental Analysis in Research and Manufacturing

The Thermo Scientific ARL QUANT’X EDXRF spectrometer is smaller, more sensitive and more user-friendly than previous generations.

Laboratory managers, quality control technicians and scientists conducting routine analysis or research can now use a new bench-top energy-dispersive x-ray fluorescence (EDXRF) spectrometer to perform faster elemental analysis on a wide range of materials and sample sizes.

The new Thermo Scientific ARL QUANT’X EDXRF spectrometer, which makes its debut at Pittcon 2017 (booth 3021) at McCormick Place, Chicago, is designed to be up to four times more sensitive than the previous version. The instrument covers all periodic table elements, from fluorine to uranium, and provides increased sensitivity and flexibility to determine the full elemental composition of a sample.

The ARL QUANT’X EDXRF spectrometer incorporates a 50W x-ray tube and the latest-generation silicon drift detector (SDD) to enable analysis of light elements and small spot analysis. The instrument requires less lab space than its predecessors and accommodates typical sample sizes used in XRF analysis as well as large and irregularly-shaped samples.

In materials science and characterization, scientists and quality control technicians are under pressure to perform fast elemental analyses that provide full material identification on many sample types and shapes. We redesigned the ARL QUANT’X to improve efficiency, ease operation and lower cost of ownership, giving manufacturers and researchers a tool to solve their most challenging analytical tasks. Didier Bonvin, XRF product manager, Thermo Fisher

The new ARL QUANT’X EDXRF spectrometer provides materials characterization across a variety of applications from petrochemicals, mining and cement to forensics, gemology and environmental controls. Additional benefits of the new ARL QUANT’X EDXRF spectrometer include:

WinTrace software on Windows 10, providing a more user-friendly interface that can easily export results to an external computer or LIMS

Standardless analysis through its UniQuant program, which can perform small spot analysis down to 1 mm; and

A large sample chamber, allowing the instrument to accept irregularly shaped samples, ranging from 0.5 cm to 40 cm in length and up to 5 cm in height or even bulkier samples of 30 x 40 x 36 cm with the optional sample chamber extension.

For a closer look at the Thermo Scientific ARL QUANT’X EDXRF spectrometer, visit Thermo Fisher at booth 3021, or, for more information, visit www.thermofisher.com/quantx To learn more about Thermo Fisher’s line of XRF instruments, please visit www.thermofisher.com/XRF