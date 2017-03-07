LECO Unveils Plans for New Construction

Leco Building Perspective

LECO Corporation announced plans to begin construction in the spring of 2017 on a new 64,000 square foot applications laboratory and customer demonstration facility.

The building will be located across the street from the existing applications laboratory and administrative buildings that make up their Global Headquarters in Saint Joseph, Michigan.

Named in honor of Robert J. Warren, President Emeritus, this new facility was designed with the customer experience in mind, featuring a viewing window of the applications laboratory and an auditorium for customer presentations and instrument demonstrations.

In addition to the laboratory and customer demonstration space, the sales, marketing, international business, and customer communications departments will relocate to the new facility. Employee Wellness has also been incorporated into the building’s design, with ergonomic workspaces, an on-site exercise facility, options for healthy eating, and other wellness initiatives planned. Construction is estimated to be completed in late 2018.