COMSOL Conference 2017 — Call for Papers and Posters

The COMSOL Conference 2017 Boston will be held October 4-6, 2017 at the Boston Marriott Newton hotel. The program committee of the 13th annual COMSOL Conference today invites members of the COMSOL community to submit paper and poster abstracts on their numerical simulation work and custom applications.

Share Your Expertise at the COMSOL Conference

Papers, presentations, and posters from the COMSOL Conference are presented to a worldwide audience, providing members of the COMSOL community with the opportunity to showcase their work with simulation specialists throughout industry and academia. COMSOL® software users working with similar types of applications discuss and share ideas on how to accelerate R&D and product development processes using multiphysics simulation software.

Presenting a poster, paper, or both at the COMSOL Conference is a great opportunity for multiphysics simulation experts to achieve widespread recognition within a skilled community of engineers and researchers.

Sarah Fields, Program Co-Chair for the Boston conference.

The deadline to submit an abstract for the COMSOL Conference Boston is June 30, 2017. Instructions for those interested in presenting are available by visiting: www.comsol.com/conference/call-for-papers.

Suggested topic areas for papers and posters include, but are not limited to:

  • AC/DC Electromagnetics

  • Acoustics and Vibrations

  • Batteries, Fuel Cells, and Electrochemical Processes

  • Bioscience and Bioengineering

  • Chemical Reaction Engineering

  • Computational Fluid Dynamics

  • Electromagnetic Heating

  • Geophysics and Geomechanics

  • Heat Transfer and Phase Change

  • MEMS and Nanotechnology

  • Microfluidics

  • Multiphysics

  • Optics, Photonics, and Semiconductors

  • Optimization and Inverse Methods

  • Particle Tracing

  • Piezoelectric Devices

  • Plasma Physics

  • RF and Microwave Engineering

  • Simulation Methods and Teaching

  • Structural Mechanics and Thermal Stresses

  • Transport Phenomena

Papers and posters presented at the conference will be published on the COMSOL website. Explore the contributions to last year’s conference at: www.comsol.com/2016-user-presentations.

For more details about the COMSOL Conference 2017 Boston, visit: www.comsol.com/conference/boston.

