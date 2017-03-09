Screening and Quantification for Heavy Metals in Cosmetics Using ED-XRF Analyzers Is Detailed in New Application Brief

SPECTRO XEPOS

The screening and quantification for heavy metals in cosmetics using energy-dispersive x-ray fluorescence (ED-XRF) analyzers is detailed in a new application brief available to download at http://bit.ly/2mAdFRm

Regulations and standards have made it increasingly important for the manufacturers of cosmetics to monitor and test the elemental compositions of their products to ensure consumer safety and health. Only materials and products that conform with the respective specifications can be distributed.

ED-XRF technology — one of the preferred choices for elemental analysis at-line and in the laboratory — is one of the analytical tests described in ISO/TR 17276 – "Cosmetics – Analytical approach for screening and quantification methods for heavy metals in cosmetics." ED-XRF analysis is characterized by its relatively simple sample preparation and by its ease of use as well as by its precision.

Titled “Screening and Quantification for Heavy Metals in Cosmetics Using ED-XRF,” the new application brief details how the next-generation SPECTRO XEPOS ED-XRF spectrometer is particularly well suited to performing a quick screening analysis for heavy metals, and how the SPECTRO XEPOS achieved detection limits for heavy metal content in raw materials and in final products previously only possible with more expensive laboratory instrumentation.

It is authored by SPECTRO Analytical Instruments, a leading global supplier of analytical instruments for optical emission and X-ray fluorescence spectrometry