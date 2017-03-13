Norsk Titanium to Ship First 3D-Printed Metal Parts to Airbus

Metal additive manufacturing company Norsk Titanium is shipping its first 3D printed part to aerospace company Airbus. The part has been manufactured at Norsk Titanium’s Plattsburgh, New York facility.

The rapid plasma deposition process in action. (Credit: Norsk Titanium)

According to NBC, Norsk Titanium is shipping the parts to “Aerobus“, but more likely the recipients will be aerospace company Airbus. Local reports also state that Norsk Titanium has signed a contract with fellow aerospace company Boeing to create parts for their 787 plane.

In the interview with NBC, Chief commercial officer, Chet Fuller spoke about the aerospace industry and how their technology is applicable,

They’re hopeful for anything that can reduce waste and increase efficiency,

The company are expanding production at the Plattsburgh facility with the intention of having 19 MERKE IV RPD 3D printing machines installed by the end of this year. In addition, Norsk Titanium is currently increasing headcount at their New York office to facilitate expansion.

Rapid Plasma Deposition

The Norwegian manufacturing company has received $125 million in funding from New York State to advance additive manufacturing. They refer to this technology as Rapid Plasma Deposition and it can be likened to wire arc additive manufacturing (WAAM). The RPD process has particular application in the aerospace industry. Norsk Titanium’s technique uses titanium wire melted with argon gas and then built up in layers using plasma torches.

British research is currently looking at the titanium additive manufacturing process with the aim of creating more cost-efficient abundant titanium. This FAST-Forge project aims to accelerate use of 3D printed titanium in the aerospace industry.

Future of titanium

Titanium has significant application in the aerospace industry for its lightweight characteristics, weight a favorable strength to weight ratio. However, as 3D Printing Industry noted in an interview with titanium manufacturers Metalysis, the attractive features of the metal are contrasted by high cost in relation to other metals. Processes like additive manufacturing aim to dramatically reduce manufacturing costs in order to truly unlock the potential of titanium.

There are a number of companies looking to unlock this potential, such as the South African project to produce the largest titanium 3D printer in the world. This project, called Aeroswift, has piqued the interests of Airbus and Boeing in recent months.

Within a decade, Fuller expects Norsk Titanium to have, “thousands and thousands of aerospace parts and lots of jobs.” It is hoped this first part will be a breakthrough opening the doors to further adoption by the aviation industry.

Source: http://www.norsktitanium.com/