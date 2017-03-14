MKS' Ophir® Business Unit Announces BeamCheck™, Beam Profiling System for Additive Manufacturing

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKSI), a global provider of technologies that enable advanced processes and improve productivity, has announced BeamCheck™ from Ophir®, a new beam profiling system that ensures accurate laser performance in additive manufacturing applications, like selective laser sintering (SLS) and selective laser melting (SLM).

BeamCheck is an integrated laser measurement system that measures critical beam parameters in laser-based additive manufacturing: focal spot size, laser power, and laser power density at the build plane, and changes in spot size and power density over time.

Gary Wagner, General Manager, Ophir (U.S.) said, "Laser-based additive manufacturing processes, such as SLS and SLM, require consistent energy be delivered to the material so the power density is just right -- neither too hot nor too cold -- for successful material modification. BeamCheck determines if the laser is delivering the right amount of power, and if it is distributed and focused at the right location."

BeamCheck integrates a high resolution CCD camera for spatial measurements and a NIST-traceable power sensor for a complete analysis of the laser power density profile. The camera is precisely located at the build plane so an accurate power density model of the working laser beam can be made. A beam splitter directs a small percentage of the beam from the fiber laser to the camera, while the majority of the beam is directed to the integrated power sensor. From these measurements, an accurate beam spot size and power density can be derived.

Availability & Pricing

The BeamCheck beam profiling system for additive manufacturing is available now. OEM prices available on request.

Video: http://ow.ly/cai4309xwQO

Data Sheet: http://ow.ly/MQs6309qkA1