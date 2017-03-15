VISIT NORTH STAR IMAGING AT JEC WORLD 2017

North Star Imaging (NSI) will be exhibiting at the largest European composite exhibition in Paris from March 14-16.  

Visit booth E73 to learn more about how industrial X-ray Imaging & Computed Tomography (CT) equipment can support you with non-destructive testing for 3D CAD comparisons, internal measurements, void and/or porosity analysis, surface reconstructions for reverse engineering, finite element analysis, failure analysis and more.

Listen to NSI Europe’s Olivier Haenel describing the advantages of CT technology:

Contact Olivier Haenel to discuss your composite needs or schedule a demonstration with him. Email [email protected]

North Star Imaging ranks among the nation’s most sophisticated resources for real-time, digital non-destructive testing (NDT) equipment, consulting, training, supplies, and accessories.

They are headquartered in Rogers, MN with representatives throughout the World.

