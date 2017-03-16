Optoscribe Opens New Facility

Scottish based company Optoscribe, a global supplier of glass based integrated photonic components, is pleased to announce it has opened a new facility to accommodate rapid growth and future expansion plans.

The new 7,400 square foot building includes a Class 1,000 laser processing cleanroom and a Class 10,000 assembly, characterisation, test & assembly clean room. In addition, the new facility has ample expansion space to accommodate the company’s aggressive growth plans over the next few years.

The ever-growing demand for bandwidth intensive data services together with the proliferation of data-hungry mobile devices and the advent of cloud computing has meant that optical communication networks are under increasing pressure to expand capacity whilst simultaneously reducing energy usage and cost. This, together with the rapid advance of large data centres as the hub of both vast information storage and big-data computation has pushed forward the widespread adoption of optical interconnect technology to “stitch together” the data centre communication fabric. This creates two major challenges which need to be solved transceiver integration and improving fiber transmission. Optoscribes’ innovative technology is perfectly positioned to enable transceiver suppliers to provide datacentre operators with the optical interfaces they require to meet the data demands of the future. According to Nick Psaila, CEO

“Our new facility provides us with the growing room we need to scale up in line with the growing demand for optical interconnects”