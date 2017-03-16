ASTM Releases Revised ASTM D7751 Standard; SPECTRO XEPOS ED-XRF Spectrometers are Compatible

Spectro XEPOS

ASTM International has announced the publication of a revised version of ASTM D7751 – 16, “Standard Test Method for Determination of Additive Elements in Lubricating Oils by EDXRF Analysis.”

The method covers “the quantitative determination of additive elements in unused lubricating oils and additive packages,” and is now complete with a repeatability and reproducibility statement, notes Dirk Wissmann, Senior Product Manager XRF, SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH.

SPECTRO XEPOS energy dispersive X-ray fluorescence (ED-XRF) spectrometers — which feature new developments in excitation and detection that deliver outstanding sensitivity and detection limits and yield remarkable gains in precision and accuracy — are compatible with ASTM D7751 – 16, Wissmann states.

A new brief, addressing the topic of the new method, discusses the XEPOS analyzer and five key applications for the elemental analysis of petrochemical products. Titled, "Analysis of Twenty-Four Elements in Petrochemical Products," the brief examines applications from the blending control of fresh lubricants and the control of additive packages to used oil analysis; sulfur in crude oil distillates and sulfur and other trace elements in crude oil and heavy fuel oil; and distillate burner fuels derived from waste mineral oils. The brief is available at http://xrf.spectro.com/spectro-xepos/application-briefs/analysis-of-elements-in-petrochemical-products.

Also available is the on-demand webinar, "Elemental Analysis of Liquid Petroleum Products with a Focus on ED-XRF.” The webinar presents an overview of the different elemental analysis techniques that can be used for petrochemical products. The webinar can be accessed  at http://xrf.spectro.com/spectro-xepos/on-demand-webinars/elemental-analysis-of-liquid-petroleum-products/.

SPECTRO XEPOS spectrometers represent a dramatic advance in ED-XRF technology. They feature breakthrough advances in the multi-elemental analysis of major, minor, and trace element concentrations and are compatible with the new “ASTM D7751 – 16” standard test method — SPECTRO XEPOS spectrometers represent a dramatic advance in ED-XRF technology, comments Wissmann.

For more information about XEPOS analyzers, visit http://www.spectro.com/xepos or email [email protected]

ASTM standards and publications relating to ASTM D7751 – 16, “Standard Test Method for Determination of Additive Elements in Lubricating Oils by EDXRF Analysis,” are available at https://www.astm.org/Standards/D7751.htm.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Solid Phase Micro Extraction

Dr. Pawliszyn, University of Waterloo, talks to AZoM about the Solid Phase Micro Extraction and his upcoming talk at Pittcon 2017.

Solid Phase Micro Extraction

The Next-Generation of Label-Free Chemical Imaging

The Spero-QT is a new and enhanced infrared imaging system, developed by Daylight Solutions, that can be used in label-free chemical imaging for tissue analysis and powder characterization.

The Next-Generation of Label-Free Chemical Imaging

3D Optical Profiling

Donald K. Cohen, Ph.D., founder of Michigan Metrology, talks to AZoM.com about the history of 3D optical profiling, it's development and industry applications.

3D Optical Profiling

More Content from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

See all content from SPECTRO Analytical Instruments GmbH

Other Sites from AZoNetwork

Useful Links

back to top

AZoM.com - An AZoNetwork Site

Owned and operated by AZoNetwork, © 2000-2017