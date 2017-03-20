Chromaflo Technologies Acquires Elementis Specialties, Inc. Colorants Business

Chromaflo Technologies Corp., the largest independent global supplier of advanced colorants and chemical dispersions for the paint, coatings and thermoset plastics industries concluded a purchase agreement with Elementis Specialties, Inc. whereby Chromaflo Technologies Corp. has acquired the Elementis Tint-Ayd® line of colorant products and select Dapro® driers supplied from the U.S. The acquisition of products became effective March 17, 2017. The purchase price was not disclosed.

The acquisition of these products from Elementis Specialties is consistent with our efforts in supplying quality colorants and additives for high performance industrial coatings and architectural paints in the Americas’ markets and beyond. The Tint-Ayd® line of colorant products and Dapro® driers fit well with our existing lines, increasing customers’ options in support of these industries. Scott Becker, President and CEO of Chromaflo Technologies Corp.

Production of the acquired products will be moved from Elementis Specialties’ Jersey City, NJ facility to Chromaflo Technologies’ North American manufacturing facilities.

“This acquisition is important to us and we plan to make this a smooth transition for customers,” said Brij Mohal, Managing Director & Vice President- Americas. “Quality products, speed of delivery, and related support will be at the high level of service our customers have come to expect.”

Chromaflo Technologies is a leading independent global supplier of colorant systems, chemical and pigment dispersions, serving customers in architectural and industrial coatings as well as the thermoset composites market. Headquartered in Ashtabula, Ohio, U.S., Chromaflo has production facilities in the U.S., Canada, The Netherlands, Finland, Australia, South Africa, India, and China.

