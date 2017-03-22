AFSEMTM Webinar from Nanosurf

Introducing the leading solution for correlative AFM-SEM-EDX analysis.

The combination of complementary techniques is a key success factor for gaining new insights into the micro and nano worlds. AFSEMÃ¢â€žÂ¢ enables you to easily combine three of the most powerful analysis techniques available Ã¢â‚¬â€ AFM, SEM, and EDX Ã¢â‚¬â€ to greatly extend your correlative microscopy and analysis possibilities.

This recorded webinar by Nanosurf and GETec explores the recent advances in correlative AFM-SEM-EDX analysis and shows how to combine these techniques in an interactive experiment.

Topics covered include:

Introduction and overview of the AFSEMÃ¢â€žÂ¢ system Compatibility to existing SEMs and additional add-ons

(e.g. tensile stages or nanoindenters) Recent application advances

(e.g. in-situ roughness and conductivity analysis,

correlative SEM/EDX/AFM, 3D tomography)

Experts answer application and instrumentation questions by viewers towards the end of the video.

