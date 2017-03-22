AFSEMTM Webinar from Nanosurf

Introducing the leading solution for correlative AFM-SEM-EDX analysis.

The combination of complementary techniques is a key success factor for gaining new insights into the micro and nano worlds. AFSEMÃ¢â€žÂ¢ enables you to easily combine three of the most powerful analysis techniques available Ã¢â‚¬â€ AFM, SEM, and EDX Ã¢â‚¬â€ to greatly extend your correlative microscopy and analysis possibilities.

This recorded webinar by Nanosurf and GETec explores the recent advances in correlative AFM-SEM-EDX analysis and shows how to combine these techniques in an interactive experiment.

Topics covered include:

Introduction and overview of the AFSEMÃ¢â€žÂ¢ system
Compatibility to existing SEMs and additional add-ons
(e.g. tensile stages or nanoindenters)
Recent application advances
(e.g. in-situ roughness and conductivity analysis,
correlative SEM/EDX/AFM, 3D tomography)

Experts answer application and instrumentation questions by viewers towards the end of the video.

For more Nanosurf videos, please check out our other videos or visit our YouTube channel.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Solid Phase Micro Extraction

Dr. Pawliszyn, University of Waterloo, talks to AZoM about the Solid Phase Micro Extraction and his upcoming talk at Pittcon 2017.

Solid Phase Micro Extraction

The Next-Generation of Label-Free Chemical Imaging

The Spero-QT is a new and enhanced infrared imaging system, developed by Daylight Solutions, that can be used in label-free chemical imaging for tissue analysis and powder characterization.

The Next-Generation of Label-Free Chemical Imaging

3D Optical Profiling

Donald K. Cohen, Ph.D., founder of Michigan Metrology, talks to AZoM.com about the history of 3D optical profiling, it's development and industry applications.

3D Optical Profiling

More Content from Nanosurf

See all content from Nanosurf