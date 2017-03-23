Viavi Solutions, ESPROS Photonics Launch New Miniaturized Spectral Sensor and Multispectral Sensor Developer Kit

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ: VIAV) Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) and ESPROS Photonics Corporation (EPC) today announced the launch of a new miniaturized spectral sensing system-on-a-chip and multispectral sensor developer kit.

This innovative spectral sensor combines Viavi's 64-channel micro-patterned bandpass filter array and the high performance ESPROS hybrid CCD-CMOS imager, to make a miniature spectral sensor that is less than 2.7 x 2.7 x 1.1 mm in size. Two versions of the sensor will be offered – one for the visible range (385-900 nm) and one for the near infrared (NIR, 775-1065 nm). The size and projected cost of the sensor should bring sophisticated wavelength analysis and shortwave NIR spectroscopy within reach of consumer mobile devices such as smartphones. In the mobile space, the sensor has the potential to help consumers analyze the composition of food, beverages and medications.

To build the market and enable customers to develop applications, Viavi and ESPROS are launching the SPM64 Developer Kit. The developer kit includes a prototype sensor mounted on a USB dongle-style circuit board with a microcontroller and several various light sources. The board, when connected via USB to a computer running the supplied software, sends pre-processed spectral information to the GUI and optionally a data file. A supplied API allows customers to write their own software to control the light sources and sensor, and to acquire and analyze data.

We are very excited about our collaboration with ESPROS on this new offering that will dramatically change the game in miniature spectral sensing. We have built on our extensive experience in NIR spectroscopy with the MicroNIR Miniature Spectrometer, and our mastery of optical thin film technologies is clearly present. We have high expectations that this offering will lead the way toward the widely-predicted future world of ubiquitous spectral sensing. Sinclair Vass, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Viavi OSP.

Visitors to the Photonics West Exhibition will have the opportunity to attend a product demonstration of the Multispectral Sensor Developer Kit on Tuesday, January 31, 2017 at 12 p.m. in the Demo Area Hall D North. ESPROS and Viavi will both show the sensors and Developer Kit January 31 – February 2, 2017 at Photonics West (ESPROS booth number 5330; Viavi booth number 1917).

ESPROS welcomes Viavi Solutions and the work both companies have accomplished thus far. In working with Viavi Solutions, we have forged an ideal partnership, combining our NIR sensitive silicon imagers with their excellent filter technology. Beat De Coi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer for ESPROS.

Source: http://www.viavisolutions.com/