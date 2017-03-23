Alicat Adds Industrial Automation Protocols to Vacuum Flow Control Instruments

EtherNet/IP and DeviceNet options integrate mass flow instruments into coating and sputtering process control

Alicat Scientific has expanded the communications protocol offerings on its line of mass flow controllers for vacuum coating applications, adding EtherNet/IP and DeviceNet. Alicat’s MCE-Series and MCV-Series mass flow controllers ensure the optimal coating environment in vacuum chambers, maintaining product integrity in vacuum deposition.

The new industrial automation protocols enable real time data–including mass flow, volumetric flow, absolute pressure and temperature, with full temperature and pressure compensation– to be read centrally by the PLC and used to manage the MCE- and MCV-Series instruments. Users may change setpoint or gas selection, and issue other commands to Alicat instruments using a DeviceNet or EtherNet/IP enabled PLC or computer.

The Alicat MCE and MCV accurately control gas flow rates as low as 0-0.5 sccm full scale or as high as 0-20 slpm full scale and are capable of 20 to 50 millisecond control response times. Fast response times can greatly improve vacuum coating end products and help eliminate target poisoning. The integrated pneumatic shut-off valve is normally closed, affording positive shut-off of 1 x 10^9 atm-sccm/sec Helium max.

In addition to the new EtherNet/IP and DeviceNet protocols, Alicat offers Modbus-RTU and PROFIBUS communication options. The MCE-Series and MCV-Series may be used to replace legacy and discontinued MKS instruments. Made to fit the same space as common industry mass flow controllers, both series are easy to integrate into existing systems. All Alicat instruments are backed by NIST-traceable calibration, comprehensive technical support and a lifetime warranty.

To learn more about Alicat's protocol options for vacuum coating applications, visit www.alicat.com/vac-eip, or contact Alicat Europe via email at: [email protected] or phone at: 01223 472804.