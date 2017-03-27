Lucideon Releases Webinar Recording: Alternative Uses for Bricks in Structural Work

Lucideon, the international materials development and commercialization organization, has released a recording of its latest construction webinar, ‘Alternative Uses for Bricks in Structural Work: Moving Beyond Thin Brick’.

The webinar, which focuses on the need to adopt a wider approach and perspective when using bricks in construction in order to ensure the sustainability of the brick industry, is now available as a recording for those unable to watch the live stream on 16 March 2017.

The webinar’s host Dr Geoff Edgell, director and construction principal consultant, Lucideon, said:

“I was delighted with the attendance and audience engagement, given such a niche topic. Having said that, brick manufacturing is a large sector and the need to diversify is one that I think people appreciate.

“During the webinar, I looked at how bricks could be used in alternative construction applications and hope that this will begin to highlight how it can be done and perhaps even spark other ideas.”

Lucideon provides materials development, analysis and testing services to a wide range of industries. With dedicated structures testing facilities in the UK and the US, Lucideon’s construction team solves material and product development and testing challenges, to help its clients innovate and optimize product performance.

To watch the webinar recording, visit www.lucideon.com/brick-webinar.

