Cobolt Twisttm 457 Nm: Now Up To 200 Mw CW Single Frequency

Cobolt AB, Swedish manufacturer of high performance lasers, announces the release of a higher power model of the Cobolt TwistTM 457 nm on the 05-01 Series platform. With up to 200 mW single-frequency CW output power, the Cobolt TwistTM is perfectly suited to demanding applications in holography, Raman spectroscopy and photoluminescence. The wavelength and optical properties makes it ideal as a replacement of bulkier Ar+ lasers.

The Cobolt TwistTM is a continuous-wave single-frequency diode pumped laser (DPL) operating at 457.0 nm in a perfect quality TEM00 beam (M2< 1.1). A proprietary laser cavity design provides ultra-low noise performance of typically <0.2 % rms (over 20 Hz-20 MHz and over 10-40 ℃), stable single longitudinal mode (SLM) operation, intrinsically excellent wavelength stability and immunity to optical feedback.

All Cobolt lasers are manufactured using proprietary HTCure™ technology and the resulting compact hermetically sealed package provides a very high level of immunity to varying environmental conditions along with exceptional reliability. Lasers built using the HTCure™ technology have been shown to withstand multiple 60G mechanical shocks in operation without any sign of degraded performance. With thousands of installed units in the field, HTCure™ has proven to be one of the most reliable methods for making industrial grade lasers.

Cobolt supplies high performance CW and Q-switched lasers, for stand-alone use or OEM integration in equipment for fluorescence analysis, Raman spectroscopy, interferometric metrology, micromachining and environmental monitoring. The Cobolt lasers are based on tailored nonlinear optical crystals for efficient frequency conversion and are manufactured in a compact and robust hermetically sealed package using proprietary HTCureTM Technology, which provides outstandingly high tolerance to demanding environmental conditions and ensured lifetime. Cobolt is a part of HÜBNER Photonics and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.