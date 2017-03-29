Alicat Scientific a Preferred Supplier for VICI Air Pollution Analyzer Calibrators

Alicat BASIS Mass Flow Controllers offer required accuracy, speed, and size

Alicat Scientific has been selected by analytical instrumentation manufacturer Valco Instruments Company Inc. (VICI) as one of its preferred suppliers for gas flow controls in its Dynacalibrator Calibration Gas Generators. Alicat’s range of BASIS OEM mass flow controllers provide the control required by VICI to create gas mixes down to fractions of a nanogram per minute, in a compact footprint for easy integration.

Designed specifically for original equipment manufacture and process integration, BASIS is Alicat’s smallest footprint instrument. It controls gas flow rates used for mixing or diluting, or supplied into processes—such as gas analyzers, custom blending manifolds, and burners. Introduced in 2015, BASIS has been qualified and accepted by customers within gas chromatography, gas mixing, and sputtering for film coating, as well as burner applications.

BASIS MFCs were selected by VICI as they provide the necessary control to create precise gas concentrations from high parts per million (PPM) to low parts per billion (PPB). VICI has incorporated multiple BASIS mass flow controllers into some of its Dynacalibrator line, which use Metronics permeation devices to provide a wide range of accurate calibration gases for air pollution and stack gas analyzers.

BASIS handles the mass flow rates needed by the Dynacalibrators to produce highly repeatable gas mixes over a wide range of flows. Having a small footprint, a high turndown ratio of 200:1, and a rapid response (100 milliseconds) aid the Dynacal products in achieving both accuracy and precision goals.

The BASIS line of mass flow controllers come in three flow ranges: 1-100 sccm, 5-1000 sccm, and 0.1-20 slpm. They can be configured with six selectable gases—Air, Ar, CO2, N2, O2, and N2O—or with He or H2.

To learn more about the BASIS OEM mass flow controller from Alicat Scientific, visit www.alicat.com/basisoem, or call +1 520 290-6060.