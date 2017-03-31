Santa Barbara Infrared (SBIR) & Labsphere Partner to Provide Unique, Fully-Calibrated / Integrated E-O Test Systems

New COLOSUS™ family of fully-calibrated 0.3 to 14+ micron E-O test systems will be showcased at SPIE’s Defense & Commercial Sensing (DCS), Anaheim, CA, April 11-13, 2017 in booths #601 and #800.

Santa Barbara Infrared, Inc. (SBIR - www.sbir.com), a leading manufacturer of advanced infrared (IR) and electro-optical (E-O) test hardware for aerospace and defense, has partnered with Labsphere, Inc. (www.labsphere.com) to provide an unparalleled family of E-O test systems. The COLOSUS™ systems, which include collimated optics, software, and uniform sources, are complete test solutions for optical characterization of sensors and cameras, offering both collimated and flood-mode test configurations. The two companies have merged their engineering expertise in hardware and software to offer turnkey, fully-calibrated solutions.

Integrating spheres, blackbodies, collimators, target wheels, system peripherals, and traceable calibration data are combined and controlled by the IRWindows4™ automated test software package to provide a single, easy-to-use testing method for each of the new systems in the product series. In addition to the COLOSUS family of standard product configurations, custom test solutions can be designed to achieve specific program requirements.

Labsphere’s director of marketing for remote sensing, Chris Durell, says, “Due to our combined market and application knowledge, SBIR and Labsphere are ideally suited to bring an unprecedented solution, from the UV to LWIR, for sensor fusion and today’s E-O system performance needs.”

Our two companies have a reputation for creating world-class solutions for the toughest remote-sensing applications. The COLOSUS product line represents the next generation of fully-calibrated E-O test systems to meet these demands. Good decisions are based on good data and we are confident that the COLOSUS family will help our customers focus on troubleshooting their sensors, rather than their test hardware. Fred King, SBIR’s director of engineering

With its HELIOS™ product line of sphere-based sources, Labsphere is a premier global provider of ground-based calibration systems for large, earth-observing satellites. The company also offers optical calibration solutions for remote sensing and terrestrial imaging systems.

Santa Barbara Infrared’s blackbody sources, including the recently introduced

VANTABLACK®-S that features carbon nanotube technology, provide the industry’s highest infrared emissivity, enabling unparalleled radiometric accuracy across the mid-wave and long-wave infrared bands. SBIR is the leading supplier of sophisticated, integrated, multi-function E-O test systems used by commercial, science, and military markets in laboratory, factory, depot, and field-test environments.

To see a demonstration of the new COLOSUS family of fully-calibrated, integrated E-O testing solutions, please visit Santa Barbara Infrared’s booth #601 and/or Labsphere’s booth #800 at SPIE’s DCS Exhibition in Anaheim, CA, April 11 - 13, 2017.

For questions about SBIR or COLOSUS products, or to find your local SBIR representative, please contact Gabe Amparan at [email protected] or call +1-805-965-3669.

For more information on the Labsphere HELIOS product or COLOSUS solutions, please contact Labsphere customer service at +1-603-927-4266, [email protected], or your local Labsphere representative, who can be found at www.labsphere.com/about/locations.