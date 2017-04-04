Powder Characterisation Workshop Hosted by Freeman Technology and Surface Measurement Systems

Freeman Technology, the powder characterisation specialists, and Surface Measurement Systems, will be hosting a ‘Powder Characterisation Workshop’ on the 18th May 2017 at Imperial College London.

The free one-day event will introduce delegates to powder rheology and surface energy measurements. The workshop will include presentations by Jamie Clayton, Operations Director at Freeman Technology, who will provide an introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behaviour, and Dr Daryl Williams, Founder of Surface Measurement Systems, who will discuss the surface energy of powders and powder performance.

Delegates will also have an opportunity to hear from Jordan Cheyne, Manager - Materials Characterisation Team at Pfizer Sandwich and Iain Davidson, Manager - Physical Properties at Vectura.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website.

Freeman Technology specialises in systems for measuring the flow properties of powders and has over 15 years’ experience in powder flow and powder characterisation. Expert teams provide comprehensive support alongside the company’s range of products.

Systems are installed around the world across a diverse range of industries. They deliver data that maximise process and product understanding, accelerating R&D and formulation towards successful commercialisation, and supporting the long term optimisation of powder processes.

Freeman Technology is headquartered in Gloucestershire, UK, with operations in the USA and China, and distribution partners in key global territories.

In 2007 the company received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation and in 2012 the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. www.freemantech.co.uk

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Solid Phase Micro Extraction

Dr. Pawliszyn, University of Waterloo, talks to AZoM about the Solid Phase Micro Extraction and his upcoming talk at Pittcon 2017.

Solid Phase Micro Extraction
SiBrickScan (SBS) Silicon Ingot Analyzer from Bruker

SiBrickScan (SBS) Silicon Ingot Analyzer from Bruker

The SiBrickScan (SBS) from Bruker? is a dedicated at-line system for the FTIR quantification of interstitial Oxygen in complete Silicon ingots, resulting in a concentration profile along the longitudinal axis. Accessing this information without sawing wafers or test samples is considered to be one significant cost saving advantage.

From Bruker Optics

More Content from Freeman Technology

See all content from Freeman Technology