Powder Characterisation Workshop Hosted by Freeman Technology and Surface Measurement Systems

Freeman Technology, the powder characterisation specialists, and Surface Measurement Systems, will be hosting a ‘Powder Characterisation Workshop’ on the 18th May 2017 at Imperial College London.

The free one-day event will introduce delegates to powder rheology and surface energy measurements. The workshop will include presentations by Jamie Clayton, Operations Director at Freeman Technology, who will provide an introduction to understanding powder flow and powder behaviour, and Dr Daryl Williams, Founder of Surface Measurement Systems, who will discuss the surface energy of powders and powder performance.

Delegates will also have an opportunity to hear from Jordan Cheyne, Manager - Materials Characterisation Team at Pfizer Sandwich and Iain Davidson, Manager - Physical Properties at Vectura.

To access the full agenda please visit the Freeman Technology website.

Freeman Technology specialises in systems for measuring the flow properties of powders and has over 15 years’ experience in powder flow and powder characterisation. Expert teams provide comprehensive support alongside the company’s range of products.

Systems are installed around the world across a diverse range of industries. They deliver data that maximise process and product understanding, accelerating R&D and formulation towards successful commercialisation, and supporting the long term optimisation of powder processes.

Freeman Technology is headquartered in Gloucestershire, UK, with operations in the USA and China, and distribution partners in key global territories.

In 2007 the company received the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in Innovation and in 2012 the Queen’s Award for Enterprise in International Trade. www.freemantech.co.uk