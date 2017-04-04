A New Era in Photoluminescence Launched by Edinburgh Instruments

We are delighted to announce the launch of - The FLS1000 Photoluminescence Spectrometer – a complete luminescence laboratory in ONE instrument.

The FLS1000 is a state-of-the-art, modular photoluminescence spectrometer for the most demanding applications in Photophysics, Photochemistry, Material Sciences and Life Sciences.

The instrument sets the standards in both steady state and time-resolved spectroscopy: the system demonstrates unmatched sensitivity and can be configured for spectral measurements from the Ultraviolet to the Mid-Infrared spectral range, and for lifetime measurements spanning time resolutions over 12 orders of magnitude from picoseconds to seconds.

High sensitivity is a prerequisite for measurements of low sample concentrations, small sample volumes or low luminescence quantum yields. The instrument’s ultimate sensitivity of >30,000:1 for the standard water Raman measurement is unmatched in the industry.

The FLS1000 comes with new proprietary electronics modules and a new all-in-one software suite, Fluoracle®. New, redesigned monochromators provide high stray light rejection, supreme accuracy and resolution, and increased automation not seen on any other instrument on the market. The combination of new and modern components, together with decades of experience in configuring complex modular designs, ensures maximum research performance, paired with ease of operation.

As the world’s leading manufacturer of high-end photoluminescence steady state and lifetime instrumentation, Edinburgh Instruments is committed to continuing supply of high-performance instrumentation into the scientific market.