Powder Characterization Experts offer solutions to optimize process performance

Freeman Technology, the powder characterization specialists, will be exhibiting at the Ceramics Expo for the first time (25 – 27 April, Cleveland, OH, USA). The company offers material characterization solutions aimed at optimizing process performance, increasing productivity and improving quality in a diverse range of sectors, including ceramics.

Freeman Technology’s solutions include the FT4 Powder Rheometer®, a unique and comprehensive powder tester, which uses patented dynamic methodology, automated shear cells (in accordance with ASTM D7891) and a series of bulk property tests to quantify powder behavior in terms of flow and processability. This is complemented by the new Uniaxial Powder Tester, which provides an accurate and repeatable measure of the uniaxial unconfined yield strength (uUYS) of a powder to assess and rank flowability.

See both instruments on booth #1108 where representatives from Freeman Technology will be on hand throughout the event to discuss all aspects of material characterization, including how powder testers can be used to predict process behavior and provide process-relevant measurements.

The team looks forward to welcoming you on the booth and discussing the challenges associated with powder handling and processing.

For more information about Freeman Technology please go to www.freemantech.co.uk.