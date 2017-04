TOPTICA Photonics AG and Menlo Systems GmbH announce that they have entered into a license agreement for the use of the Patent US 6,724,788 “Method and device for generating radiation with stabilized frequency”.

Menlo, being the exclusive licensee of a patent owned by the MaxPlanck-Innovation GmbH, grants a non-exclusive sub-license to TOPTICA. The license allows TOPTICA to commercialize frequency comb technology based on difference frequency generation (DFG) in the US market.