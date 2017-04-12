TenCate to Launch Next Generation Composite Materials for Aerospace and High Performance Industrial Applications at JEC World 2017

TenCate Advanced Composites, a leading developer and manufacturer of advanced composite materials, will be launching their next generation of fibre reinforced composite materials for aerospace and high performance industrial applications during JEC World 2017 (Hall 5A, U40).

The new thermoplastic and thermoset prepreg systems which feature enhanced processability and performance capabilities include:

Aerospace

TenCate Cetex® TC1225 – An engineered PAEK-based thermoplastic prepreg that harnesses high performance mechanics with lower processing temperatures for aerospace applications. Suitable for overmoulding with PEEK, the PAEK composite materials from TenCate enable form freedom and part consolidation in the highest performance applications. Available in carbon-based UD tape, laminates and semi-preg fabric formats.

TenCate TC380 - a toughened epoxy with outstanding compression after impact and open hole compression strengths, making this system ideal for aerostructure applications on helicopters, UAVs and military aircraft.

High performance industrial

TenCate E732 – a toughened epoxy prepreg that that achieves a full Tg of 170°C (338°F) in 4 minutes at 160°C (320°F), for press moulding processing. Suitable for high volume industrial applications, this prepreg system has a robust processing window and can also be used in autoclave processing.

Unique applications on display

The comprehensive range of advanced composite materials from TenCate will also be displayed through a set of unique end-user applications, including the world’s first SpaceX Hyperloop pod competition winner from the Technical University of Delft, made using epoxy prepregs from TenCate’s European centre of excellence for thermoset systems.

A range of diverse thermoplastic applications across aerospace and industrial markets that utilise TenCate Cetex® thermoplastics will also be displayed, including: