Solar Atmospheres of Western PA Awarded Rolls Royce Approval

Solar Atmospheres of Western PA (SAWPA) announces that it has been awarded Rolls Royce Approval. We are extremely pleased Rolls Royce has recognized our corporate commitment to quality. The adherence to strict specification requirements, process execution, and a daily commitment to quality processing is evident among all employees at Solar.

The successful certification of our SAWPA facility is a testament to our commitment to continual improvement, and to growing our business within the aerospace industry.  We are excited about the opportunities this certification will allow and the added confidence it provides to our customers.

Susan Generalovich, Quality Manager

For additional information about Solar Atmospheres of Western PA, contact Mike Johnson at 866.982.0660, ext. 2223, or [email protected], and visit www.solaratm.com.

