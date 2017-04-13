NEW Improved Process for 2 Dimensional MoS2 Fabrication Using Raman Metrology

 

Scientists at Plasma Technology have studied the process of depositing two dimensional (2D) layers of Molybdenum disulfide (MoS2) demonstrating quality control using Raman spectroscopy.

In a paper published in IOP Journal of Physics D: Applied Physics, we take an in depth look at using the defect activated Raman signature, to study the influence of various process parameters as well as to improve film quality. We also show that our atomic layer etching process for MoS2 does not induce defects in the underlying layers.

Click here to view the paper.

For information contact [email protected]

 

