FLIR Systems Reaches One Million Unit Milestone for Lepton Microcameras

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLIR) announced today it has produced its one millionth FLIR Lepton® microcamera core. Lepton is today the world’s smallest and most widely deployed microbolometer thermal imaging camera module. Additionally, FLIR announced it is making its highest resolution Lepton, FLIR Lepton 3, available to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) for product integration.

Launched in 2014, FLIR Lepton became the industry’s first longwave infrared (LWIR) thermal camera small enough for smartphone integration, at a price point approximately ten times less expensive than previous traditional thermal camera modules. Lepton features many proprietary technologies, including wafer-level detector packaging, wafer-scale micro-optics, a custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC), and a low-cost, easy-to-integrate camera package.

Since its launch, Lepton has been integrated into more than 20 FLIR products, including multiple generations of the FLIR ONE® smartphone camera attachment, the FLIR C2/C3™ compact cameras for building professionals, the FLIR Duo™ camera for drones, and FLIR’s comprehensive line of Infrared Guided Measurement™ (IGM) test and measurement products. Additionally, Lepton has been integrated into numerous third-party OEM products, such as the Cat® S60, the first smartphone to feature integrated thermal imaging, the Snap-on® Diagnostic Thermal Imager for automotive inspection, and the Black Hornet nano-class drone from Prox Dynamics, a company FLIR acquired in 2016.

FLIR also announced today it is making FLIR Lepton 3 available to OEMs to integrate into products. Lepton 3, at 160x120 resolution, delivers four times the thermal resolution as the previous Lepton generation, providing OEMs with superior image detail, while maintaining the easily integrated package for even greater utility in commercial applications. Common to all versions of Lepton, its small size allows for integration in a variety of products, including smartphones, diagnostic tools, automobiles, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, building controls, process equipment, security systems, machine vision systems, advanced gaming devices and unmanned aerial systems.

The production of our one millionth Lepton is a critical milestone for FLIR and signifies our progress toward making the power of thermal imaging more accessible to people around the world. Our commitment to develop low-cost, high-volume thermal imaging technology continues to open new markets. The availability of Lepton 3 represents another important step, as it enables OEMs to create new products with higher performance while maintaining the breakthrough size, weight, power and cost benefits that Lepton has pioneered. Andy Teich, President and CEO of FLIR

To learn more about the features and specifications of the various configurations of FLIR Lepton available to OEMs, please visit www.flir.com/lepton.