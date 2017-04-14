Princeton Applied Research Launches PARSTAT 3000A-DX Bipotentiostat/Galvanostat Hardware - Synchronized Bipotentiostat and Dual-Channel Potentiostat in One

Princeton Applied Research, a unit of AMETEK Scientific Instruments, has launched the PARSTAT 3000A-DX bipotentiostat/galvanostat, which is designed to independently control two working electrodes in a single electrochemical cell using a hardware-synchronized start.

The most common studies that require such an instrument are rotating ring disk electrode (RRDE) experiments, which are critical to the investigation of various electrocatalysts for fuel cell development. Other applications in which a biopotentiostat is needed include electrochemical sensor development and determination of electrochemical reaction mechanisms.

PARSTAT 3000A-DX is a high-performance system for space conscious laboratories and is available at a competitive price point. It has a compact form factor that accommodates two individual potentiostats that can be used as a bipotentiostat/galvanostat or as a dual-channel potentiotat/galvanostat suited for running two asynchronous experiments.

By combining a high-current channel with low-current capability and a high-voltage channel in a single system with dual-channel EIS capability, the PARSTAT 3000A-DX is ideal for a wide range of applications, from industrial electrolysis and electroplating to coatings analysis and from corrosion studies of large surface area samples in low conductivity electrolyte to equivalent series resistance (ESR) measurements for energy storage device characterization.

The key system specifications include +/- 2A current, +/- 30 V polarization and compliance; 4 nA low current range (4 pA with optional VersaSTAT LC); EIS standard on both channels, 6-WIRE; and a 1 µs sampling time per point.

For more details regarding applications and specifications, users can click here or email