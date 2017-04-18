Thomas Swan Establishes Expert Technology Advisory Panel as Carbon Nanotube Memory Commercialises

Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd., recognised as one of the world’s leading suppliers of innovative nanomaterials including graphene, 2D boron nitride and single-wall carbon nanotubes, has announced the establishment of an experienced Technology Advisory Panel.



The decision comes following Fujitsu’s recent announcement to adopt carbon nanotube Non-Volatile Random Access Memory (NRAM) technology for its next generation of embedded memory. The NRAM technology, chosen by Fujitsu, was developed by Nantero Inc. in the USA and uses single-wall carbon nanotubes as a critical component. Read article here.



Key figures on the Panel include Andy Green – former Senior Independent Director at ARM Holdings, Michel Attias – former Vice President Europe of LSI Logic, Altera and AppliedMicro, Ernie Richardson – Experienced Venture Capitalist and Thomas Swan Non-Executive Director and Dr Andy Goodwin – Thomas Swan’s Advanced Materials Business Director. It will be chaired by Harry Swan – Thomas Swan’s Managing Director.



Thomas Swan has worked closely with Nantero Inc. in the USA for over thirteen years to ensure the supply of high purity and consistent quality single-wall carbon nanotubes in support of Nantero’s pioneering NRAM development programme. The Fujitsu announcement is the first indication that carbon nanotube-based memory is likely to be adopted by the semiconductor industry and Thomas Swan’s carbon nanotubes are specified in the NRAM design.



I’m delighted that we have been able to secure the advice of such experienced and senior semiconductor industry experts. While I’m confident that we have an excellent product, and can scale our manufacturing to meet the anticipated increase in demand, the Advisory Panel will help establish our reputation with down-stream customers in the memory market as a stable and reliable supplier. The Panel will also ensure we are strategically positioned for the next wave of technical requirements in carbon nanotube design and production to support future NRAM developments. Harry Swan

NRAM is a major new development for the semiconductor industry and Thomas Swan is well positioned to supply its carbon nanotubes into this exciting opportunity. I look forward to helping them establish their credentials as a stable, reliable and technologically capable supplier. Andy Green



We are seeing the emergence of a new technology platform enabling incredibly fast non-volatile memories; this brings innovation and higher performance to a multitude of potential applications. Operational excellence will be instrumental in the success of this new technology and the ramping up in high volume production. I am excited to be part of this new development and to contribute to Thomas Swan’s strategy for carbon nanotube supply and rapid scale-up. Michel Attias



Thomas Swan has pioneered the production of single-wall carbon nanotubes, under their Elicarb® brand, over more than a decade of research and development. Originally developed in collaboration with the University of Cambridge, their process is protected by a range of patents and technical know-how that has established Thomas Swan as one of the few industrial scale, high specification single-wall carbon nanotube suppliers in the world.