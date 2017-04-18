TA Instruments Announces New Rheology Practical Training Webinars

TA Instruments is pleased to announce a new series of online practical scientific training webinars focusing on rheological analysis. A Practical Approach to Rheology is a four-part program designed for both experienced and new users. The course premieres May 3, 2017.

Topics covered in this series include the fundamentals of rheology, methods for analyzing flow characteristics, understanding and measuring viscoelasticity, designing optimal experimental conditions, and tips for presenting great data.

The feedback we have received from thousands of customers who attended our thermal analysis and microcalorimetry Practical Series Webinars has been outstanding. Our surveys showed that over 97% of respondents found the course content and format to be valuable, and over 93% would recommend the courses to colleagues. A Practical Approach to Rheology will help any scientist get the most out of their investment in any brand of rheometer. Terry Kelly, President of TA Instruments

All rheology users are invited to attend this free training series and are encouraged to register for the live broadcasts to get the most out of the course. Each live event concludes with an interactive Q&A session.

We are thrilled to expand our Practical Series Webinars to include topics on rheological measurement. The success of these courses shows us that customers value this type of educational opportunity, and we plan to continue adding even more topics to this rapidly growing series. Ed Moriarty, Director of Worldwide Marketing

Detailed information on this course can be found at www.tainstruments.com.