Pittcon Announces Jane Chan as 2020 President

The Spectroscopy Society of Pittsburgh (SSP) and the Pittcon Organizing Committee are pleased to announce that Jane Chan was named president for Pittcon 2020.  Jane has been a member of the SSP and the Society for Analytical Chemists of Pittsburgh (SACP) since 1980, and has served and been chair on numerous committees in these two societies.  In 1990, she was invited to join the Pittcon Organizing Committee where she has been an asset as chairman on various committees. In 2001/2002, she was elected the chair of the SACP.    

Jane Chan received her BA and MS in chemistry, and Ph. D. in physical chemistry from New York University under the direction of Professor Seymour Z. Lewin studying the phenomena of liquid transport in porous media. She is recently retired from Bettis Atomic Power Laboratory, where she spent her entire career investigating the material performance in nuclear reactors under high pressure and high temperatures using various skills in chemistry, material science, as well as chemical engineering.  

I am honered to lead the Pittcon Committee back to the great city of Chicago, a city that is in close proximity to a wide variety of chemical industries and research facilities. We are looking forward to showcasing the newly developed instruments from our leading exhibitors and to greet the new and returning conferees.

Jane Chan on her recent appointment

Pittcon 2020 will be held in Chicago, Illinois, at McCormick Place.

With over 3 million Data Centers in the USA and many more worldwide, the question arises of how we can make Data Centers more energy efficient and sustainable

Dr. Katherine A. Bakeev, Director of Marketing and Customer Development for B&W Tek, talks to AZoM about the new I-Raman Pro ST and the impressive measuring flexibility it offers users.

As we continue to create increasingly exotic structures, such as metal-organic frameworks and inorganic nanotubes, and probe complex phenomena such as superconductivity; crystallography is becoming an increasingly important tool.

