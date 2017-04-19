Nanomechanics Inc. President Warren Oliver, PhD to Present at ICMCTF

Warren Oliver, PhD., president of Nanomechanics Inc., the world’s leading provider of nano-mechanical testing equipment, will attend and present at the 44th annual International Conference on Metallurgical Coatings and Thin Films (ICMCTF). The three-day event will be held in San Diego at the Town & Country Resort and Convention Center.

Oliver will present “A Nanoindentation System with Equivalent Capabilities in Both Normal to and Parallel to the Sample Surface” on Thursday, April 27 at 10:40 a.m.

Oliver’s presentation will discuss an entirely new nanomechanical testing system known as the Gemini that has been built. The system retains the same measurement capabilities associated with high-performance nanoindentation systems from which have reported results in the past in the direction normal to the surface of the sample and adds the equivalent signals parallel to the surface. The same sensitivity, range and dynamic performance (including frequency specific experiments) are available simultaneously and continuously in both directions. The ability to measure not only load and displacement but stiffness and phase angle at specific frequencies parallel to the surface continuously and simultaneously with this same measurement in the normal direction has resulted in entirely new results concerning the onset of sliding between two bodies in contact.

Just like nanoindentation was a leap forward, the Gemini is a leap forward for any scratch, wear or collision experiment that has been done before. It is taking all the technology we’ve developed to do the experiments better, and now we’ve made it possible to test in both directions simultaneously. Warren Oliver

The ICMCTF is recognized as the premier international conference on thin-film deposition, characterization and advanced surface engineering. It provides a forum and networking venue for scientists, engineers and technologists from academia, government laboratories and industry all over the world to present their findings, exchange ideas, share insights, make new friends and renew old acquaintances. The Conference typically draws more than 700 attendees, covering 40 oral technical sessions and a well-attended Thursday evening poster session.

