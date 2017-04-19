Marktech Optoelectronics and Digi-Key Now Offer Custom-Made Photodetectors

Marktech Optoelectronics has teamed up with Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, to offer the ability to obtain custom-made photodetectors specifically designed and optimized to meet customer specifications.

The custom detectors can be made from any of the following Marktech product lines: silicon photovoltaic or photoconductive photodiodes, avalanche photodiodes, phototransistors, or InGaAs PIN photodiodes. Custom device packaging is also available, either to customer specifications or recommended by Marktech to best suit the customer’s application.

Marktech’s specialty has been in the design, testing, and manufacturing of custom detectors, emitters, and assemblies. Partnering up with Digi-Key allows us to connect with a broad range of designers that normally wouldn’t be aware that these services are available to them. Mark Campito, CEO at Marktech Optoelectronics

By simply filling in the form located at digikey.com or on the Marktech Optoelectronics custom detector webpage, circuit designers will now have a quick, easy way to obtain a device that is optimized for their application and mechanical design.

As applications for photodetectors get more varied and complex, there is a need for our customers to design in components with tight specifications. Having an option to obtain Marktech’s custom detectors through Digi-Key will make it easier for the design engineer and speed up the product development cycle. David Stein, VP, Global Semiconductors at Digi-Key

For more information, visit the Marktech Supplier Center page on the Digi-Key website or visit www.marktechopto.com.