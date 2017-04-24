Avantor® Acquires Puritan Products

Acquisition bolsters Avantor’s portfolio of high-purity cGMP materials and solutions for Biopharma, Research and Electronic Materials customers.

Avantor® Performance Materials, LLC, announced today the acquisition of Puritan Products, Inc., a supplier of cGMP buffers and solutions for Biopharma customers, and high-purity chemistries for Research and Electronic Materials customers.

Avantor is a global supplier of ultra-high-purity materials for the life sciences and advanced technology markets. The company provides performance materials and solutions for the production and research needs of approximately 7,900 customers across the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, diagnostics, aerospace & defense, and semiconductor industries.

The addition of Puritan is a key next step in our growth plans, as it provides access to new customers in the U.S. and Europe, a broader portfolio of high-purity products for the Biopharma, Research and Electronic Materials industries, and access to additional capabilities, including new cGMP operations and talented new colleagues. The addition of Puritan’s operations, equipment and sourcing of raw materials offer our customers an additional layer of supply chain security, a key element of the Avantor value proposition. Michael Stubblefield, CEO of Avantor.

Avantor will begin the process of integrating Puritan into the company immediately. Customers will now have access to the J.T.Baker®, Macron Fine Chemicals™ and Puritan brands of high-purity products, as well as Avantor’s other portfolio of brands, including NuSil™ brand high-purity biomaterials and silicone.

The Puritan business complements Avantor’s platform very well, particularly the focus on quality manufacturing and regulatory compliance – two areas that are critical in the life science industry. Stubblefield.

Avantor’s product portfolio includes more than 30,000 products that meet increasingly stringent standards across technology driven and highly regulated markets. Avantor manufactures and markets its products around the world under several respected brand names. Avantor’s brands of performance chemistries include the J.T.Baker®, Macron Fine Chemicals™, Rankem™, BeneSphera™, and POCH™ brands. Avantor’s brands of advanced silicones include the NuSil™ and CareSil brands. For more information visit www.avantormaterials.com.

Puritan Products is a cGMP compliant, ISO-9001:2008 and FDA registered and inspected supplier and manufacturer of high-purity chemicals for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, semiconductor and laboratory markets. Established in 1987 and based in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, Puritan Products is committed to exceeding customer expectations by providing products that other companies can’t or won’t produce because of small batch size, tight quality specifications, safety concerns, or short delivery times. For more information visit www.puritanproducts.com.